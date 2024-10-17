New York Public News Network earns grant for second Albany capitol reporter

Albany is one of the largest, most complex, and most influential state capitals in the nation. It will soon have two statewide public media journalists covering it daily.

The federal Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded the New York Public News Network $343,000 to hire a second reporter "to cover how state government policies affect New Yorkers." The position will be administered by WNYC; the reporter will be based in Albany.

This reporter will join forces with a soon-to-be-hired reporter who will replace longtime Albany public radio correspondent Karen Dewitt, who retired earlier this year. A third public media reporter, Jon Campbell, covers Albany from a New York City perspective for WNYC and contributes stories to the NYPNN as well.

"WRVO has a long tradition of providing central New Yorkers with information they need about their elected officials," says WRVO Station Manager Bill Drake. "This grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting increases our ability to share important news stories with our public media colleagues, ultimately resulting in better journalism with deeper context for WRVO listeners."

The New York Public News Network is a collaboration among all 13 public media stations in New York: North Country Public Radio; WAMC (Albany); WBFO (Buffalo); WJFF (Liberty); WLIW (Long Island); WRVO (Oswego); WSHU (Connecticut/Long Island); WSKG (Vestal); WXXI (Rochester); WAER (Syracuse); WCNY (Syracuse); and WMHT (Albany). These stations have shared an Albany correspondent since 1990 and have increased collaboration and story sharing through the years.

The grant is part of a $2.65 million CPB effort this year to strengthen coverage of state governments, including those in Colorado, Florida, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, and North Carolina, as well as New York.