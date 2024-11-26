NPR Special: 'Seeking Common Ground: Conversations Across the Divide' airs November 29 on WRVO

Over the last few years and through this year's contentious election season, there has been a coarsening in the way many Americans talk to each other. In this one-hour NPR Special Program, "Seeking Common Ground," NPR explores how some are trying to bridge divides. NPR asked reporters across the NPR Network to look for examples of people working through their differences.

"Seeking Common Ground: Conversations Across the Divide" from NPR airs Friday, November 29 at 11 a.m. on WRVO. Listen on-air, online, and with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."