NPR Special Coverage: President Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 at 9 p.m.

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, his first since returning to the White House six weeks ago.

Trump's speech is set to start at 9 p.m. ET. NPR's live special coverage and analysis of the president's joint address and the Democratic response will also begin at 9 p.m. ET on WRVO.

NPR Special Coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro. Also joining coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh, as well as others from the NPR Politics team. Listen on-air and online at wrvo.org.