WRVO.org will be undergoing scheduled maintenance starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, 3/3. The site may be temporarily unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

NPR Special Coverage: President Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on March 4 at 9 p.m.

Published March 3, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST
President Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, his first since returning to the White House six weeks ago.

Trump's speech is set to start at 9 p.m. ET. NPR's live special coverage and analysis of the president's joint address and the Democratic response will also begin at 9 p.m. ET on WRVO.

NPR Special Coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro. Also joining coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh, as well as others from the NPR Politics team. Listen on-air and online at wrvo.org.
