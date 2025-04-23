Federal funding for public broadcasting at risk: What this means for WRVO and how you can help

The White House has announced plans to rescind federal funding for public broadcasting. What is the impact on WRVO?



The White House has called on Congress to rescind $1.1 billion in federal funding from public broadcasting. Once this request is formally submitted, Congress will have 45 days to adopt or reject the request. The formal request is expected to be delivered to Congress any day, starting the 45-day clock.

WRVO is one of 1,300 locally and independently managed stations that are funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through annual Community Service Grants. This rescission would eliminate funding previously approved by Congress for federal fiscal years 2026 and 2027. WRVO also relies on pooled resources from CPB, including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, and the ability to collectively license music and develop local programs.

WRVO is not NPR; we are an NPR member station. Although NPR also receives annual support from CPB, it is a significantly smaller percentage of its operating budget than it is for local stations. However, WRVO uses a portion of our federal support to purchase content from NPR and other producers and distributors. It is clear that the elimination of federal funds will have a much more significant negative impact on smaller and more rural stations.

How much CPB funding does WRVO Public Media receive?



Approximately 7-8% of WRVO Public Media’s annual budgeted revenue comes from the CPB Community Service Grant. That amounts to more than $180,000 each year. Additional CPB support for system support, interconnection, equipment, and services saves WRVO an estimated $50,000+ each year.

Why does WRVO need federal funding?



Almost everything you hear on WRVO is made possible by a combination of local and federal funding. Membership – the voluntary financial contributions from thousands of listeners – is easily the largest source of income for WRVO, followed by program sponsorships. Although it accounts for less than 10% of our budget, the $180,000+ we receive from the CPB Community Service Grant makes it possible for WRVO to provide local journalism and content you rely on every day. Losing more than $180,000 from an already very lean annual budget will have a significant impact on our ability to maintain the level of public service you’ve come to expect.

Should public media continue to get any funding from taxpayers?

Watch as Dr. Robert Hilliard, a founding witness to public broadcasting and former Chief of Public Broadcasting at the FCC, shares his perspective on the critical importance of federal funding for public media. At 100 years old, Dr. Hilliard reflects on his presence at the 1967 signing of the Public Broadcasting Act and explains why a free media is essential to democracy. Video courtesy of WGCU Public Media.

What can WRVO supporters do right now?



We’ve received many inquiries from listeners asking how they can help. While we wait to see how Congress will act, the most important thing you can do right now is become a sustaining member of WRVO. We very much appreciate listeners who make one-time contributions, but sustaining members help us plan for our future. If you’re already a sustaining member, thank you! Please consider increasing your monthly commitment by just a few dollars. If you’re a member but not a sustaining member (thank you, too!), please consider a monthly commitment of just 10 or 20 dollars a month; it will make a huge difference for WRVO. And if you’re not a member yet, please join the thousands of other listeners who’ve already made their investments in local public media. You can start or increase your membership by clicking the red “DONATE” button at wrvo.org.

As Congress considers this rescission request, they need to hear from you. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for tips on how to contact your representatives by email, letters, and even phone calls. If you have opinions about the benefits of federal funding for public media, make sure your voice is heard.

We appreciate your continuing support of WRVO. We will update this page with information as it becomes available.

