The Beijing Games are just the latest winter sporting event to use nearly all human-made snow for competitions. Winter sports experts say this is just the new reality.
Zhou competed on Sunday in the team event as a substitute for three-time world champion Nathan Chen. He is supposed to compete again on Tuesday in the men's short program.
In a carefully-managed interview with a French magazine, Peng also said she was retiring from tennis and said her private life should not be brought up in politics or sport.
Shiffrin, known as the reigning queen of the slopes, fell in her first run in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was the first time she did not finish a giant slalom race in four years.
Twelve years after Nodar Kumaritashvili died in a luge crash at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, his cousin Saba is racing in Beijing. "I wasn't afraid. I wanted to be in the Olympics to race."
Olympic organizers scrambled to address major complaints from athletes isolating in Beijing due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Referees postponed the men's downhill alpine ski event after officials decided high winds at the Yanqing course posed a safety risk. This comes after multiple days of practice cancellations.
"I think the more important part of my story for myself at least is that I'm still here," said U.S. luger Emily Sweeney, who suffered a devastating crash at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
American snowboarder Julia Marino took silver in the women's snowboard slopestyle final on Sunday, coming in second after New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.
Beijing repurposed some of the sites used in the 2008 Summer Games. The National Speed Skating Oval is the city's only new ice-sport venue built for the Winter Games.