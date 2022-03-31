NPR/COVID-19

-
The Food and Drug Administration has long warned against using the cow and horse dewormer to fight COVID-19, warning it can cause serious, adverse effects.
While the agency has lifted its travel health notice two years after putting it in place, officials say it's up to travelers to determine their own health risks before going aboard a ship.
The new government website includes a locator tool for more than 2,000 sites to access "test to treat" services for COVID. It's meant to be a one-stop shop for Americans' pandemic needs.
Health officials argue the protection of the COVID vaccine booster wanes over time and say some people need a second booster. But other infectious disease experts say three shots are enough for now.
The states are suing to end the public transportation mandate, claiming the continued enforcement "harms the states" and interferes with local laws. The mandate is in place at least through April 18.
The BA.2 strain now accounts for more than half of all coronavirus infections nationwide, the CDC estimates. Although it's fueling a surge in Europe, the variant doesn't appear to make people sicker.
People who are 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals may get a second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster four months after they received the first.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Psaki says she had two "socially-distanced meetings" with President Biden on Monday and said he was not considered a close contact. His most recent test was negative.
With the change in protocol, league players and staff will no longer have to wear face coverings at NFL facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.
Walt Disney World and Disneyland do not require proof of vaccination to enter but Disney says guests who aren't fully vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings in all indoor locations.