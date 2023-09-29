Climate change is neither an endpoint nor a talking point. It’s a reality we’re all part of, a state of constant movement, and still filled with uncharted territories. During NPR’s Climate Solutions Week (October 2-8), we’re focusing on the way things are going, and the way forward that’s envisioned by people working to protect their communities and the planet.
-
In the face of both long-term climate challenges and disasters, farmworkers shared that their biggest problem is a lack of preparedness. But preparedness, especially for communities like seasonal and migrant farmworker communities, can be a complicated task.
-
A third of all the money New York has earmarked for fighting climate change is supposed to go to “disadvantaged” communities. The trouble for the state is now figuring out a way to ensure the money is distributed equitably — and they’re already running into challenges.
-
For those trying to help their environment and grow their own garden, Cornell Cooperative Extension says it can be as easy as planting native plant species.
-
We asked six climate experts what questions you should ask yourself whenever you come across something claiming to be a "climate solution".
-
Learning about climate change? Here's a comic for kids about what it is and how it's affecting the planet — as explained by kids who are experiencing it. And find out how to print this comic at home!
-
Many of us are anxious about climate change, and that's understandable. While no one person can solve this global issue, there are some things that we, as individuals, can play a role in.
-
Onondaga County’s recycling organization is urging residents to stop putting certain glass containers into their blue recycle bins. OCRRA, the Onondaga…
-
To many Americans, the idea of foraging for food may seem like an ancient concept, but as one expert on gardening can attest, foraging and gardening…