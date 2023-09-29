© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR's Climate Solutions Week

Climate change is neither an endpoint nor a talking point. It’s a reality we’re all part of, a state of constant movement, and still filled with uncharted territories. During NPR’s Climate Solutions Week (October 2-8), we’re focusing on the way things are going, and the way forward that’s envisioned by people working to protect their communities and the planet.