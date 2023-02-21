Griffiss Institute to receive $3 million in funding

Central New York is gearing up to be a center for innovation and technology and state leaders are helping that happen.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) secured $3 million in funding to the Griffiss Institute and CNY Defense Alliance in Rome. The money will go towards building a new Smart-X “Internet of Things” collaborative lab. The lab will let vendors and developers be able to test and experiment with smart technologies.

Gillibrand announced the funding last week alongside Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, as well as local government and Griffiss Institute leaders. Gillibrand said that the funds will help the next generation of tech leaders in central New York.

“With the Griffiss Institute’s mission to develop the next generation of STEM talent, this project is a promise to give our future STEM leaders the resources that they need to succeed,” Gillibrand said.

CEO and President of the Griffiss Institute, Heather Hage, said that the investment will impact both the future of central New York and the future of local students.

“These investments will create opportunities and improve access for defense contractors, commercial companies, and in particular, those nearest and dearest to us, the talented students that are a part of our community,” Hage said.

Gillibrand also said that the investments would help to boost the Mohawk Valley’s growth.

“It will attract entrepreneurs and organizations interested in SMART technology development and help stimulate job growth in the Mohawk Valley,” Gillibrand said.

Delgado also expressed his excitement for the future and said that the innovations that have already come from the Griffiss Institute are truly remarkable.

“How incredible is the human mind?” Delgado said. “That we have this capacity, that we have this ability to just innovate to this degree. It is truly remarkable, and to know that it is happening right here in Rome.”

The Griffiss Institute is hoping to impact all levels, local, state and national with their technology innovations and the development of the new lab.