Delta aircraft full of passengers slides off runway at Syracuse airport

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said an aircraft full of passengers slid off a taxiway at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Tuesday morning.

Delta Airbus A220-100 operating as flight number DAL1718 slid off a taxiway shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to Delta's flight schedules, the plane was headed to LaGuardia Airport.

The airport communications team said they are working to bring passengers back to the terminal and to remove the aircraft from the grass.

The airport remains open and operational.

This is a developing story.

