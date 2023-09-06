Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board urges traffic safety for school zones

With students back to school, the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board is cautioning motorists to slow down and drive safely.

North Syracuse Central School District Superintendent Dan Bowles said both students and drivers need to be alert for traffic safety.

"We want parents, our school teachers, our bus drivers and transportation to reinforce with our students, to make sure they are also paying attention when they're on getting on the bus and getting off the bus," Bowles said. "But more importantly, our drivers, our drivers need to make sure that they are always looking all around when they're approaching an area that is a school bus stop."

Cicero Police Sgt. James Snell, who chairs Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board, says drivers need to reacquaint themselves with the traffic laws of school zones, being aware of pedestrian crossings and children who walk and bike to school. He noted Centro buses transport students to school as well.

"Law enforcement officers will be patrolling school zones throughout Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse ticketing those who pass the flashing red lights of school buses, speeding through school zones, or neglect to follow the rules and orders of crossing guards," Snell said.

Snell said school speed zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days that schools are in session.

AAA Western and Central New York also advises extra caution with newer drivers heading back to high school and college and urges everyone to avoid distractions on the road —like cellphone usage.