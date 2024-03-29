Move Over law expands in NY

A new law is in effect Wednesday expanding New York's existing slow down move over requirement.

Valerie Puma, of AAA Western and Central New York, said the expanded law now includes disabled vehicles on the roadside and requires drivers to exercise caution when approaching them to protect motorists on the side of the road.

"Until now the slow down move over law was really just helping our first responders and roadside workers, including our AAA and emergency roadside technicians and other tow truck operators," Puma said. "Keeping them safe on the roadside, but expanding this law to all disabled vehicles, is going to further improve safety on our road."

Slow Down Move Over has been in place in New York since 2010. If drivers can not safely change lanes, they are required to slow down while passing any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Puma said the expanded law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, is easier to follow.

"If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, no matter what it is, whether it has flashing lights or not, now you are to slow down and, if possible, move over," Puma said. "Give them more space and it's going to protect not only you as a driver, but also your passengers, the motorists that are on the side of the road, and hopefully preventing collisions and crashes from taking place."

Nationally, about 300 drivers are struck and killed roadside every year. There were 37 New York drivers killed on the side of the road between 2016 and 2020.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority, especially those pulled over to the side of the road,” Hochul said. “If you see that you are approaching a disabled vehicle, slow down and move over as best you can to give them some space.”