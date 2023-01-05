Tuned to Yesterday - Collection Curios
Below is a list of all "Collection Curios" episodes of "Tuned to Yesterday."
Collection Curios: Answer Man (excerpts) 11/23/44 MBS, Dave Elman’s Radio Auction Gallery 4/14/45 MBS, Errand of Mercy “Hang Your Clothes on a Hickory Limb” later 1940’s Syndicated.
Collection Curios: Banquet for Fibber McGee 1/31/41 NBC, Gabriel Heatter 8/13/45 MBS, Gold Rush Days later 1930’s to mid 1940’s KQW.
Collection Curios: Meet Mr. McNutley12/2/53 CBS, Eerie Stories later 1930's Syndicated, Bill Stern Colgate Sports Newsreel "Guest: Babe Ruth" 3/22/46 NBC.
