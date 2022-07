#739, True History, Adventures in Research “Victory in the Desert” 9/21/54 Syndicated, Behind the Scene with Knox Manning “F.W. Woolworth” 1940’s Syndicated, An American in England “The Yanks Are Here” 8/31/42 CBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.