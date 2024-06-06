© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tuned to Yesterday

6/6/24 10pm Tuned to Yesterday presents, "Radio Was There: D-Day"

By Mark Lavonier
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT
Mark Lavonier

During the second world war, Americans received their news of the conflict in the European and Pacific theaters from newspapers and brief radio newscasts. But on June 6, 1944, major radio networks banded together and presented a full day of rolling coverage to document what is regarded as one of the most important days of World War II. On the 80th anniversary of the invasion we bring you the sounds of news, on the scene accounts and how other programs scheduled to air that day handled this major military action that changed the course of the war.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

Tags
Tuned to Yesterday old time radiopublic radioD-DayWorld War II
Mark Lavonier
Mark is the local host of "All Things Considered" weekdays. He's also the host and producer of "Tuned to Yesterday" which showcases shows and stories from radio's golden age.
See stories by Mark Lavonier