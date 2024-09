#1209, Comedy, Front Line Theater “Someone Suitable” 3/12/44 AFRS, Lum and Abner “Cedric the Hermit” 6/12/42 NBC Blue, Vic and Sade 2/17/42 NBC Blue.

