WRVO Job Opening: Radio Technical Specialist

Description of Responsibilities: The Radio Technical Specialist works closely with WRVO’s Chief Engineer in support of station broadcast equipment, computer networks, and computer workstations. They play a critical role in assuring WRVO’s broadcast and production equipment remain in working order, and serve as WRVO’s chief operator in the absence of WRVO’s Chief Engineer.

Responsibilities also include:

Technical Services -



Maintain WRVO main transmitter, repeaters and translator facilities

Install, troubleshoot and repair broadcast equipment as necessary or as directed

Assist with administration of WRVO office and broadcast computer networks

Assist with maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and upgrades of computers and associated equipment

Install, troubleshoot and update computer software as needed or directed

Provide technical support for printers, desktop PCs, laptops and other office equipment

Participate on-call rotation to provide technical support for computer and broadcast facilities

Provide technical support for WRVO fundraising activities

Along with Chief Engineer, serve as technical liaison between WRVO and facility owners or managers of transmitter locations, and other entities with which WRVO has a technical relationship

Perform scheduled site maintenance at all of WRVO’s broadcast transmitters

Administrative -

Serve as alternate FCC Chief Operator in the absence of the WRVO Chief Engineer

Verify EAS Logs are signed in the absence of the WRVO Chief Engineer

Scan and electronically file WRVO Engineering Vehicle Mileage Log on a monthly basis

Review transmitter Site Check Logs for patterns and indications of potential problems and submit to Chief Engineer when completed

Maintain accurate records of equipment repairs and maintenance

Supervisory -

Assist with supervision of engineering interns and work-study students as needed

Provide oversight of proper studio and transmission facility operations as needed

Teach staff proper techniques for using equipment as needed

Development -

Attend and participate in WRVO station events as assigned

Serve as a representative of WRVO at station events, meetings, conferences and other activities as assigned

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or higher in technology, telecommunications or a related field

Familiarity with broadcast equipment and facilities

Demonstrated ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical problems

A willingness to work non-traditional hours, including evenings and weekends, as necessary

Possess a valid driver's license

A commitment to diversity and inclusion in professional work, professional development, and service

Preferred Qualifications:

SBE Certification or willingness to obtain SBE certification within one year of hiring

Experience with installation, configuration, operation, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair of studio, FM, HD, microwave and satellite equipment

Experience operating and performing basic maintenance on standby power generators

Ability to install, troubleshoot and repair Microsoft Windows computer workstations and servers

Familiarity with computer networking, routing IP addressing and VPNs

Ability to effectively prioritize tasks, work independently, and multi-task

Possess strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively with management and staff

Comfortable working in confined spaces, climbing ladders, and working on elevated surfaces such as roofs and scaffolding

Knowledge of RF safety standards

Apply online at https://oswego.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=168691

Please follow all instructions. You will be asked to submit:



Cover letter describing interest and qualifications for position CV/Resume A separate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) statement in which you describe, citing specific examples, how you have demonstrated your commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion as a professional in the workplace and/or as a citizen in the greater community Copy of unofficial (or copy of official) transcript for required degree showing degree awarded and date conferred Contact information for three professional references

Applicants being considered for interviews could be required to submit samples of their work, demonstrating on-air delivery skills. Links to online sites where these samples can be found are also acceptable.

If you have questions about the position, please contact: Jeff Windsor, Search Chair at windsor@wrvo.org

The Interview Exchange system requires all application documents listed under "To Apply Submit" be uploaded before you can submit your application for consideration. Only complete files (all documents in the application instructions submitted) will be considered. Official transcripts are required at time of appointment.