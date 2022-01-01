WRVO Public Media/NPR

The WRVO Sustaining program is an ongoing auto-pay installment plan. You provide a credit or debit card number to which we charge your gift monthly, quarterly or annually until you tell us to stop. You may also request automatic bill pay through your bank. You may cancel at any time. Contribute a set dollar amount of your choice, indefinitely!

Advantages:

You will no longer receive membership reminders in the mail.

WRVO reduces the amount of money we spend on paper and postage so that we have more available to fund quality programming and technology.

You will know that you are providing WRVO with consistent, reliable support without ever having to pick up the phone or write a check.

Use our online form to become a sustaining member (be sure the check the Sustaining Program box). You can also call us to enroll during normal business hours at 312-3690 or toll-free at 1-800-341-3690. As always, thank you for your financial contributions in support of WRVO.

