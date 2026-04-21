WRVO Public Media/NPR

Become a WRVO Sustaining Member

The WRVO Sustaining program is an ongoing auto-pay installment plan. You provide a credit or debit card number to which we charge your gift monthly, quarterly, or annually until you tell us to stop. You may also request automatic bill pay through your bank. You may cancel at any time. Contribute a set dollar amount of your choice, indefinitely!

Benefits of Sustaining

It's Powerful: Provides a steady, reliable source of funding we can count on.

Provides a steady, reliable source of funding we can count on. It's Convenient: Your gift renews automatically (monthly, quarterly, or annually).

Your gift renews automatically (monthly, quarterly, or annually). It's Flexible: You are in full control and can change or cancel your gift at any time.

You are in full control and can change or cancel your gift at any time. It's Eco-Friendly: You'll help us save paper, postage, and other resources by reducing the number of mailings we send.

How to Sign Up

It's easy! Just use our secure online donation form. When you get to the payment section, you can choose to make your gift monthly, quarterly, or annually. Just select the option that works best for you.

Questions About Your Membership?

If you have any questions, need to update your payment method, or wish to change your monthly amount, please contact our Membership Department at members@wrvo.org or call 315-312-3690.