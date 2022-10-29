WRVO's 2022 voting guide

Election Day is November 8. Voters in New York will cast ballots for Governor, Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court Justice, and a number of other local races.

WRVO has put together this guide to help you navigate your options when it comes to voting. You’ll find information on registration deadlines, how and where to vote in person, whether on Election Day or during New York’s early voting period, and how to vote by absentee ballot if you wish.

We’ve also created region-specific pages so you can see some of the important races taking place where you live. We will continue to update these pages as needed until November 8.