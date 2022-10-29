WRVO's 2022 voting guide
Election Day is November 8. Voters in New York will cast ballots for Governor, Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court Justice, and a number of other local races.
WRVO has put together this guide to help you navigate your options when it comes to voting. You’ll find information on registration deadlines, how and where to vote in person, whether on Election Day or during New York’s early voting period, and how to vote by absentee ballot if you wish.
We’ve also created region-specific pages so you can see some of the important races taking place where you live. We will continue to update these pages as needed until November 8.
Register to vote:
- Find out if you are registered to vote.
- New York State voter registration is available online including forms in English and Spanish.
- Register to vote in person at your local county board of elections.
- You may also register at your local DMV in-person or online with your DMV-issued identification.
- Request voter registration by mail.
- If you need to submit a change of address it must be received by your local county board of elections at least 20 days before the general election.
Absentee voting:
- Apply for an absentee ballot: English, Spanish
- Applications must be mailed to your local county board of elections.
- Deadlines for Military and Overseas Voting vary from other absentee ballots. For more information see the New York State Board of Elections website.
- If you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you cannot go to the polls and cast an in-person ballot. According to the NYS Board of Elections, “New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot. The affidavit ballot will be kept separate until the election is completed. Election officials will verify whether the voter’s absentee ballot has been received. If the voter’s absentee ballot has been received, the affidavit ballot will not be counted. If the voter’s absentee ballot has not been received, the affidavit ballot will be counted.”
- If you don’t want to mail your completed absentee ballot, you can drop it off at the following locations:
- Your county Board of Elections office no later than 9 p.m. November 8.
- An early voting site in your county between October 29 - November 6.
- Any polling site no later than 9 p.m. on November 8.
- If you mail in your ballot, your ballot must be postmarked by November 8 and received by your county Board of Elections office by November 15.
Early voting:
The early voting period for the general election is October 29, 2022 - November 6, 2022. Find more information about early voting locations and hours in your county by going to your region-specific page, which you’ll find links to below.
- Central New York
- Finger Lakes
- Mohawk Valley
- North Country
- Southern Tier
In-person voting:
On Election Day, November 8, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local polling place.
Want to be a poll worker?
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York is experiencing a shortage of poll workers. The state Board of Elections says “historically, 55% of all New York’s poll workers are over the age of 60, making them especially vulnerable to the pandemic. This has resulted in a significant need for poll workers who are willing and able to assist with the administration of in-person voting during the November 3 general election.” If you want to help out by becoming a poll worker, learn more here. And yes, you get paid!