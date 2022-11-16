Central New York getting ready for arrival of Micron

Central New York is getting ready for the arrival of Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said county officials are already hard at work to prepare.

"We've already started the work to get the site ready, to get the construction timeline going, and stay on time,” he said. “At the same time, we have to develop workforce. We have to continue to grow our housing market."

Micron is getting ready, too, working to strengthen relationships in central New York. A major partnership will be with Syracuse University.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said Micron will create a workforce innovation consortium at the College of Professional Studies to train and support Micron’s workforce. It also plans to work with SU on a Future Professors Fellowship Program.

"Through this effort, the university will add world class faculty and establish cutting edge research labs,” said Syverud. “And the program will provide our students with experiential learning they need to be successful in the quantum and chip industries."

Micron Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer April Arnzen said the company is also pledging $10 million toward the city’s new STEAM school.

"The new STEAM school will offer unprecedented opportunities in emerging technologies and the arts to socioeconomically, racially, and geographically diverse students, reducing barriers to STEM careers," said Arnzen.

Arnzen said the company will contribute half a million dollars to the Museum of Science and Technology for a semiconductor exhibit and another $500,000 to support childcare and early childhood learning at the YMCA.