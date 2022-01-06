-
The thousands of people paid to plant corn, pick apples and milk cows in New York often work long days, six days a week — and earn overtime only after 60 hours of labor.
New York’s mask mandate will continue through at least Feb. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday, for indoor public spaces that don’t require proof of vaccination upon entry.
According to statistics released by the central New York Crime Analysis Center, violent crime was up 2% in 2021 from 2020, and the number of homicides was 29, down two from 2020.
Next week, the New York State Legislature plans to vote on new maps for congressional and legislative districts drawn by Democrats who control both the Senate and the Assembly after a bipartisan commission failed to reach consensus on the maps.
NPR News
Juana Summers talks to blues musician Keb' Mo' about his roots and the story of his music in the new album, "Good To Be."
Juana Summers talks to director Joachim Trier and actor Renate Reinsve about their new film, "The Worst Person in the World," about a young woman's quest to figure out who she's supposed to be.
Lunar New Year is just two days away, and members of the Asian Diaspora prepare to celebrate in new ways — while honoring older traditions.
Juana Summers talks to author Tochi Onyebuchi about his new novel, "Goliath," which imagines a futuristic world that is plagued by the same racial and socioeconomic injustices we see today.
Federal prosecutors say that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall.
Juana Summers speaks to TRT correspondent Soraya Lennie about how the Taliban are governing, and how Afghans are weighing formal recognition of the Taliban and receiving international aid.
Juana Summers talks to Dmitry Gorenburg, senior research scientist at the non-profit think tank CNA, about Russia's military capability in the event of a war with Ukraine.
We look at President Biden's options with Russian troops amassed at Ukraine's border, as well as his opportunity to appoint the first Black female justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Juana Summers speaks with R&B singer Amber Mark about her debut album, "Three Dimensions Deep," where she shares her longing for answers about the world around her during the pandemic.
The standard shape and size of a stick of butter differs in the eastern and western half of the U.S. — and there's a bi-coastal butter dish to fit both.
NPR's Juana Summers plays the puzzle with Brian Yellen of Amherst, Mass., and puzzlemaster Will Shortz.
The U.S. is working to help Europe find alternative energy sources should war in Ukraine lead Russia to cut off natural gas supplies.