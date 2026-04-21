WRVO Internship Program

WRVO Public Media offers internships and work-study positions to students currently attending the State University of New York College at Oswego. All students, regardless of major, are considered for various positions at WRVO. We're also open to accepting students from other universities who live in the Oswego/Syracuse area during the summer.

Compensation & Credit

Internships are typically unpaid, while work-study positions pay hourly rates linked to financial aid allocations that vary from student to student (for more information, contact the SUNY Oswego Financial Aid office).

What You Will Learn

These positions offer students opportunities to gain radio broadcast operations experience and develop professional skills that may be useful in future employment. Our interns leave WRVO with basic or advanced knowledge and skill in any of the following areas: audio editing and production, news writing and reading, on-air delivery, interviewing, live board operation, and broadcast procedures.

How to Apply

To apply, please download the student internship application form below. The application must be completed before it will be accepted for consideration. If you have questions about the application, please email Senior Producer Mark Lavonier or News Director Jason Smith.

Prior experience in either radio or news is encouraged but is not required. Students who are self-directed, driven, and eager to learn often gain the most experience from an internship at WRVO. Responsibilities are varied, and tasks assigned are often key to the success of the station.

Students without prior experience are also urged to sign up to work in campus media such as WNYO-FM, WTOP and The Oswegonian before seeking a WRVO internship.

Equal Opportunity Employer

WRVO is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate regarding race, ethnicity, religion, gender, age, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Production/Operations Internship

Production/Operations interns work closely with our on-air staff and are engaged in a variety of activities that contribute to the overall quality of the WRVO broadcast. These interns are responsible for many tasks, which may include: producing promotional, feature and other content for broadcast and online platforms; recording weather and other continuity breaks to practice on-air delivery; digitizing old time radio broadcasts; recording interviews and other voice work; editing and producing evergreen content; working with and assisting fellow interns; assisting during fundraisers and on election night; and much more.

WRVO Production/Operations interns are often treated like employees and we ask that interns act accordingly. Our overall sound is a very important aspect of operations at WRVO, and this requires all interns and staff members to perform to the best of their ability. For more information about a production internship, please email Station Manager Bill Drake at wdrake@wrvo.org.

We are currently looking for Production/Operations interns for the fall, spring and summer on a rolling basis.

News Internship

News interns work closely with our news director and other reporters. Assigned tasks include but are not limited to: gathering and rewriting AP wire copy for air; getting audio elements, text and images ready to post to our website; editing and logging audio and interviews; recording press conferences (in the field and by phone); performing interviews in the field; preparing our public file; making calls to set up potential interviews and gather information for news stories; assisting during fundraisers and election night; preparing web build outs for news and local programming; and more.

Local news is one of the most important aspects of WRVO as we are a news-entertainment public radio station. Many of our listeners tune in to hear local news during drive times. We pride ourselves on the meaningful, unbiased news offered to our listeners. News interns should be prepared to contribute to the overall news picture. For information about a news internship, please email News Director Jason Smith at jason@wrvo.org.

We are currently looking for news interns for the fall, spring and summer on a rolling basis.

We look forward to receiving your application!

Download the WRVO Internship Application (PDF)

