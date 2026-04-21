WRVO Transmitter Status

Current network status

WRVH, 89.3 FM in Clayton, NY is operating below its normal power level. We are awaiting the arrival of parts so we can make repairs.

All of WRVO's other transmitters are operating normally at this time.

Alternative ways to listen

If you are experiencing a local signal outage, WRVO's programming remains available through several digital platforms:



Online: Stream directly at wrvo.org.

Stream directly at wrvo.org. Mobile : Use the WRVO Public Media app for iOS and Android.

: Use the WRVO Public Media app for iOS and Android. Smart Speakers: Ask your device to "Play WRVO."

Report a signal issue

To report a reception problem or signal outage in your area, please email our engineering team.