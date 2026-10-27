About WRVO Public Media

WRVO's Mission

WRVO Public Media is a non-profit, non-commercial, multi-platform news and information service, licensed to the State University of New York. An NPR member station, WRVO serves residents of central and northern New York state from broadcast studios and administrative offices located on the campus of the State University of New York at Oswego, with a satellite studio located at the SUNY Oswego Syracuse campus.

WRVO's Broadcast Network

WRVO's signals cover more than 20 counties across central and northern New York. Explore the frequency grid to find the best signal for your neighborhood, or download our detailed coverage map (PDF).

Oswego WRVO-FM 89.9

Syracuse WRVD-FM 90.3

Utica WRVN-FM 91.9

Watertown WRVJ-FM 91.7

Clayton WRVH-FM 89.3

Fenner WMVQ-FM 90.5

Hamilton WRCU-FM 90.1 Shared with Colgate University

Cortland WSUC-FM 90.5 Shared with SUNY Cortland

Ithaca 88.9 & 104.5 FM Low-power repeater

Rome 91.5 FM Low-power repeater

Geneva 90.7 FM Low-power repeater

Norwich 89.9 FM Low-power repeater

WRVO's Program Streams

WRVO-1, NPR News, includes programs produced and distributed by NPR, American Public Media, PRX and WRVO Public Media. WRVO-1 is heard on 13 radio frequencies across the region, including our flagship signal at 89.9 FM, as well as online, on smart speakers, and through our mobile app.

WRVO-2, PRX Remix, is an eclectic mix of features from public radio stations across the country. WRVO-2 is available for streaming on the web and with our mobile app.

WRVO-3, WRVO International, presents live news and information programming from the BBC World Service. WRVO-3 is available for streaming on the web and on our mobile app.

WRVO's website is continually updated with the latest local, regional, national and international news. It also provides updates about the status of our transmitters and other station announcements.

Stay in touch: Our various newsletters provide listeners with relevant information, opportunities and behind-the-scenes access. Signing up for any of our email newsletters will ensure you receive WRVO's weekly news update and details about fundraising, major schedule changes and the like. Send comments on any topic to feedback@wrvo.org.

WRVO's Staff

WRVO's professional staff includes both full-time employees and freelance journalists. Explore the complete WRVO staff directory for more details.

William Drake, Station Manager : wdrake@wrvo.org | 315-312-1048

: wdrake@wrvo.org | 315-312-1048 Pam Cantine, Business Manager & Director of Membership Services : pam@wrvo.org | 315-312-1051

: pam@wrvo.org | 315-312-1051 Jeff Windsor, Chief Engineer: windsor@wrvo.org

WRVO reports to the Dean of the SUNY Oswego College of Communication, Media and the Arts. Dr. Jennifer Knapp: jennifer.knapp@oswego.edu | 315-312-6611

Employment & Internships

WRVO lists current employment opportunities and internship opportunities on our website.

WRVO's Governing Board

WRVO's broadcast license is held by The Board of Trustees of the State University of New York. The current Chairman of the Board is Dr. Merryl Tisch, and the current Vice Chairman of the Board is Cesar Perales. Learn more about the members of the SUNY Board of Trustees. The Board and its Committees meet regularly, and members of the public are invited to attend.

Currently, meetings are scheduled for:

October 27, 2026

December 15, 2026

January 26, 2027

March 9, 2027

April 20, 2027

June 1, 2027

WRVO's Commitment to Diversity

WRVO Public Media is committed to attracting qualified candidates from all backgrounds and upholding a culture of diversity and inclusion in its work environment. As a public media organization, WRVO believes a professional staff that reflects the demographic diversity of our community best serves the public and helps advance WRVO's mission to educate, inform, and entertain the citizens of Central New York. When filling staff vacancies, WRVO places a priority on developing a workforce which is representative of its service area. As a journalism organization, WRVO believes a staff that accurately reflects our community strengthens our relationship with listeners of all backgrounds.

WRVO's Public Files and Financial Transparency

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires broadcast stations to make certain documents available online to the public. Access the FCC Public Inspection Files for WRVO online.

WRVO’s 2024 Local Content and Service Report (PDF) was prepared in accordance with previous Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) requirements to document our community service and impact.

Audited Financial Statements