Support WRVO Public Media

Charitable Gifts, Stocks and Tax ID Number

WRVO gratefully accepts contributions from charitable gifts and stocks. We suggest you discuss these options with your financial advisor. Here is the information you may need to set up the contribution:

Name of Entity: Oswego University Foundation, Inc.

Entity Address: 215 Sheldon Hall, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, NY 13126

Type of Entity: Not-for-profit Corporation

Tax ID #: 15-0543477

WRVO can also accept stock gifts via electronic transfer of shares. Please contact Pam Cantine at (315) 312-1049 or pam@wrvo.org for the transfer agent information.

The check should be made out to WRVO Public Media and can be mailed to:

WRVO Public Media

7060 State Route 104

Oswego, NY 13126

You may also print a WRVO Pledge Form to include with your check.

Please make sure your name and address are noted on the check stub or enclosed letter with the check, so we know where to apply the contribution. If you have any further questions, please email Pam Cantine at pam@wrvo.org or call us at 315-312-1049.

