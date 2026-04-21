Support WRVO Public Media
WRVO is public radio at its best, powered by the voluntary contributions of our listeners. Please renew your membership or make a first-time contribution to support your source for NPR News. Your membership investment, no matter the size, will support programs that inform, enlighten and entertain. Become part of the WRVO community today. Make a secure online contribution. To make your donation by telephone, please call 315-312-3690, or toll-free at 1-800-341-3690. You can also print a pledge form and mail your contribution to: WRVO, 7060 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126.
WRVO’s Cornerstone Society provides the foundation of WRVO’s membership support with annual gifts of $500 or more. Cornerstone members receive special benefits, including exclusive event invitations and on-air recognition. To learn more about becoming a Cornerstone Society member, contact WRVO at 315-312-3690, or toll-free at 1-800-341-3690. Join today by making your Cornerstone contribution online.
Grants from Donor-Advised Funds
A Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) is a philanthropic vehicle that allows you to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate tax deduction, and then recommend grants from the fund over time. You can advise a grant directly from your DAF, which is an excellent way to simplify your charitable giving. It allows you to strategically plan your philanthropy and potentially grow your funds free from capital gains tax, resulting in larger gifts over time. Here are the key details you will need to set up your contribution to WRVO. Thank you!
Charitable Gifts, Stocks and Tax ID Number
WRVO gratefully accepts contributions from charitable gifts and stocks. We suggest you discuss these options with your financial advisor. Here is the information you may need to set up the contribution:
Name of Entity: Oswego University Foundation, Inc.
Entity Address: 215 Sheldon Hall, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, NY 13126
Type of Entity: Not-for-profit Corporation
Tax ID #: 15-0543477
WRVO can also accept stock gifts via electronic transfer of shares. Please contact Pam Cantine at (315) 312-1049 or pam@wrvo.org for the transfer agent information.
The check should be made out to WRVO Public Media and can be mailed to:
WRVO Public Media
7060 State Route 104
Oswego, NY 13126
You may also print a WRVO Pledge Form to include with your check.
Please make sure your name and address are noted on the check stub or enclosed letter with the check, so we know where to apply the contribution. If you have any further questions, please email Pam Cantine at pam@wrvo.org or call us at 315-312-1049.
Donate a Vehicle
Ready to support WRVO's local news coverage and the NPR programming you love? Donating your vehicle is completely free and simple - just fill out the online form (or call 1-877-215-0227) and Car Talk's vehicle donation program will handle everything else, including free pickup and maximizing your tax deduction. Your donation directly funds the trusted journalism and quality programming that serves our central and upstate New York communities. Learn more on our car donation page.
Corporate Matching Gifts
Many companies match — or even double — employee contributions to non-profit organizations like WRVO. Check with your human resources officer to learn whether your company will match your gift. WRVO may be listed under the Oswego University Foundation, which serves as our fiscal agent.
Include WRVO in Your Estate
You can leave a living legacy: a strong financial foundation for WRVO that will ensure our ability to inform and entertain well into the future. Supporting WRVO through your estate plan is a convenient but impactful declaration of your intention to ensure that high-quality public radio will serve central and northern New York for years to come. Consult your attorney to discuss your plans, and for further assistance, contact WRVO at 315-312-1049.
WRVO Digital Member Card
The WRVO MemberCard has gone digital! Your Digital MemberCard, distributed via email from customerservice@membercard.com, will contain your personal access code for local and nationwide benefits. Going digital saves resources and ensures more of your contribution supports programming. Once you receive your access code via email, search for "MemberCard" in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your smartphone to download the free application.
Become a WRVO Program Underwriter
Join hundreds of local businesses and organizations in underwriting WRVO programming. More than a way of keeping excellent programming on the air, underwriters reach as many as 80,000 listeners each week on our network of ten transmitters spanning portions of 20 counties of upstate New York. Invite one of our program underwriting representatives to explain how you can take advantage of this exciting and strategic opportunity to expand awareness of your business or organization throughout the region, or review the WRVO media kit for more details.
Subscribe to WRVO's Newsletters
Stay up-to-date with the latest news, programming updates, and giveaways by subscribing to our newsletters.
Join Us For WRVO Events
Come along with WRVO listeners on one-day excursions to special destinations in our region, to concerts and operas, on cruises across the Canadian Maritimes, to live tapings, or to meet public radio personalities. Each ticket includes a modest donation to WRVO to help maintain our network of broadcast transmitters and other signal distribution technology. Explore current WRVO events and excursions. You can find a listing of events currently offered on our website.
Frequently Asked Questions About Supporting WRVO
Is WRVO a non-profit?
Yes. WRVO Public Media is a non-profit, non-commercial service. We are licensed to the State University of New York, and our fiscal agent is the Oswego University Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. The Foundation's tax-exempt ID number (EIN) is 15-0543477.
Is my donation to WRVO tax-deductible?
Yes. Because WRVO is a non-profit, your contribution is tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
How do I donate my car to WRVO?
You can donate your vehicle, such as a car, truck, boat, or RV, through our partnership with the Car Talk Vehicle Donation Program. You can start the process by visiting our vehicle donation page or by calling 1-877-215-0227.
Who do I contact with questions about my membership or donation?
For any questions about your membership status, making a donation, or updating your information, please contact our membership department at (315) 312-1049 or email members@wrvo.org.
Does WRVO accept gifts of stock?
Yes. For transfer agent information, please call our membership department at (315) 312-1049 or email Pam Cantine directly at pam@wrvo.org.
Your Support & Our Transparency
WRVO Public Media is a non-profit, non-commercial, multi-platform news and information service, licensed to the State University of New York. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For any questions, please contact our membership department at members@wrvo.org or (315) 312-1049. You can also review our most recent audited financial statements.
It is your financial support that makes WRVO's excellent programming possible. Thank you!