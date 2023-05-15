New York counties plea for federal help amid border crisis

The end of COVID-19 era restrictions at the southern border is causing anxiety in several major cities, including New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams is asking upstate counties for help.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said his community is known for being welcoming to refugees, but he said when it comes to the current crisis, the county is just not in a position to help.

"It's not an issue of being inhumane,” Picente said. “It's not an issue of being insensitive or regarding any other aspect. It is about, we are at capacity as well."

Picente is joining with other county leaders and the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) to ask the federal government for help.

NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said as Mayor Adams pleads for help from upstate counties for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving, federal leaders need to step in.

"The current situation is failing,” said Acquario. “The federal government is failing to address this crisis."

NYSAC would like federal officials to provide more funding to areas bearing the brunt of the crisis, consider declaring a federal state of emergency, and look into using military facilities for housing for asylum seekers.

Picente said while many counties, including his, are also facing a parallel homelessness crisis, leaders need to find workable solutions.

"The mayor came to us with a plea from New York City, but the plea has no plan behind it,” he said. “And that really needs to be addressed, and that's why it's important for the governor, for the president, and for all of our leaders in Washington to resolve this in the best way they can."

