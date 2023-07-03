'Busy season' begins at NYS campsites

This week begins the unofficial busy season at campsites at New York State parks. Joshua Dunlap, park manager at Fair Haven Beach State Park, said weekdays are the best bet for some of the state's 8,500 campsites.

“During the weekdays, if people are available to stay then too, they might see lower occupancy with more availability during those time periods,” Dunlap said.

Parks might not see the same high numbers that the height of COVID-19 saw, but Dunlap says visitor numbers will still be pretty high. For anyone who is just starting their camping journey, he said don’t be afraid to get out there and ask questions.

“Everyone should just always just be encouraged to reach out and ask as many questions as they want, we are always happy to help first-time campers,” Dunlap said.

Returning campers should not expect anything too different this year. One thing they can look out for is the spotted lanternfly and other invasive species that could cause damage to park lands. Dunlap said campers should check in with park offices about information and resources regarding any environmental threats — and communication is key.

“Most importantly just communicating with park staff when they see those things so we can act accordingly,” Dunlap said.

Regardless, for parks employees, the transition from winter activities and maintenance to summer is an exciting one. Dunlap said it’s the small things that make this season in New York one of the best.

“Suddenly all the campsites are full of campsites again,” Dunlap said. “It’s great to see all those campers and smell those campfires going and smell that sausage and bacon cooking in the morning.”

Campers are encouraged to visit the New York Parks website for more information on campsites, reservations and safety.

