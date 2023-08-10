NY pledges $3 million to homeowners impacted by recent floods

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will provide up to $3 million in emergency repair grants to eligible low- and moderate-income homeowners in eight counties impacted by recent floods and storms.

The funds will be available to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residences in Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

“This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives," Hochul said in a statement. “My administration remains committed to assisting New Yorkers in any way possible as part of the recovery effort following last month’s historic storm.”

The governor's office says eligible homeowners "can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition."

Eligible work includes repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring and insulation, among other things.

The homeowners will receive grants of up to $50,000. Their primary residence must be in one of the eight designated counties and their incomes must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Applications open Friday. Click here for more details.