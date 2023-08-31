Gillibrand visits State Fair, delivers remarks to U.S. Armed Forces enlistees

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) made her thirteenth visit to the New York State Fair Thursday and helped enlist new U.S. Armed Forces members.

Gillibrand began her tour of the fair by delivering remarks at an enlistment ceremony for Air Force, Air National Guard and Army National Guard. Gillibrand addressed enlistees, telling them that their dedication is what will continue to better the nation.

“By enlisting in the Air Force, in the Space Force, in the National Guard, you are dedicating yourselves to something much larger than yourselves, to something more important than yourselves,” Gillibrand said. “You are dedicating yourself to the well-being of a nation and to a greater and higher good.”

She said the enlistees are an inspiration for a new generation.

“These young people have all the talent and all the promise anyone in this country has, so it’s really exciting for them and for me,” Gillibrand said.

She added the enlistees' commitment is encouraging and will help ease global threats to democracy.

“These young people have a dream of a future that’s a strong future for this country, for our economy, for our national security and they are willing to train and use all their time and their talents to help make America stronger,” Gillibrand said. “I just can’t commend them high enough for their integrity and their courage and their unbelievable dedication.”

