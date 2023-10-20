Water flowing again in Watertown, but a boil water order remains in effect

Water is starting to return to residents and businesses in Watertown. According to a city press release, crews fixed the water main break last night, and it's holding. Water pressure is building but will take time to fully restore.

In the meantime, water is still being distributed until 5 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. One-gallon jugs are being distributed there, and bulk water is also available for those who bring their own containers to fill.

The fairgrounds distribution site will also be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., but only bulk water will be available, so people will need to bring their own containers. Starting Saturday, the distribution site will also be moved to the area just past the Exhibition Hall and to the left.

Water distribution ceased at Watertown High School and Northland Plaza at 2 p.m. on Friday.

A boil water advisory is still in place while the city's system returns to normal. Officials say if you plan to use tap water, you must bring it to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.