© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center receives rare accreditation honor

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center earns reaccreditation from the National Children's Alliance
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center earns reaccreditation from the National Children's Alliance

The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is receiving an honor that only two centers in the country have received: becoming accredited in all 2023 standards.

Executive Director Colleen Merced said the center has been accredited three times, but this time, it was extra challenging.

Typically, there are ten standards a center has to meet. This year, there were three new ones: physical abuse, human trafficking, and outreach prevention and education.

"We decided to put our hat in the ring and apply for it,” said Merced. “We were doing those services anyway. We want to expand those services, so with getting accredited for that, we're able to get different types of funding as well."

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said the work of the McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center is critical for every child who has experienced abuse.

"You don't really know what happened to you in the sense that an adult would, but you know it was bad. You know your privacy was violated. You know that all the rules you've been taught since you were a little boy were thrown out the window. And all of this was done by somebody you loved,” he said, to illustrate the seriousness of what some children go through.
 
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said post-pandemic, the need in the community is high.

"Because of that impact, we knew that kids were in situations longer, many of our first responders were on the sidelines to a degree. And, so, it's not that there's been a resource issue. It's been, ‘How big is the problem now?’” he said.

Merced said the center helps 1300-1500 kids each year.
Tags
Regional NewsMcMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Centerchild abuse
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain