With seven in double figures, Syracuse routs Chaminade 105-56 at Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Bell scored 18 points, leading seven in double figures, and Syracuse routed Chaminade 105-56 on the final day of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

Justin Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Naheem McLeod and Kyle Cuffe scored 13 each, JJ Starling and Maliq Brown had 12, and Quadir Copeland scored 10 for the Orange.

Judah Mintz, Syracuse's leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, attempted only three shots and scored four points in 26 minutes of action. He had five assists.

The Orange had scoring runs of 12, 11 and 10-0 in the first half and led 52-18 at halftime. McLeod had 11 points and seven rebounds in the half.

The Silverswords shot 16.7% in the first half and 30% for the game. They scored 38 points after halftime but couldn't keep pace with Syracuse's 53. The Orange's 13-0 run midway through the half put the game completely out of reach.

Ross Reeves scored 13 points for the Silverswords and Jamir Thomas added 12 points with seven rebounds.

Seven double-figure scorers are the most for the Orange since they had eight against Eastern Michigan in 2016.

They scored 105 points in both games.

Syracuse improved to 10-2 all-time at the Maui Invitational. Syracuse won the event in all three of its previous visits in 1990, 1998 and 2013.

Syracuse hosts LSU on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

