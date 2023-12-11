Multi-pronged approach underway to boost firefighter recruitment

Fire departments and their supporters are working hard to address a critical drop in volunteer firefighters and EMTs across the state.

John D’Alessandro, association secretary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York(FASNY), said in the early 2000s, there were about 120,000 volunteer firefighters across the state. Now, there are 75,000-80,000. And he said, despite recent efforts, the statistics are still concerning.

"Really, those numbers are not turning around. We're stopping the bleeding, in a sense, that we've slowed the decline, but we have not turned them around to the point where we're seeing those numbers go up," said D’Alessandro.

Part of the strategy includes outreach events at local departments. On a recent fall weekend, fire departments across central New York opened their doors to show families about the services they provide and to teach potential volunteers about opportunities they may not have considered before.

Jessica Cain / WRVO The Fayetteville Fire Department holds an open house to teach the community more about what they do and bring in potential volunteers.

"I have four kids and a day job, and I happen to be a firefighter here,” said Sarah Matt, who volunteers at the Fayetteville Fire Department. “So, we're looking for people who want to join the fire side, become EMTs, or drive our ambulances, but also, we're a wonderful community that needs all different kinds of skills."

D’Alessandro said part of recruiting new volunteers involves clearing up misconceptions about the job. He said about 80-85 percent of emergency response teams across the state are volunteers. Many have families or other jobs and work with departments that can be flexible about how much time volunteers can commit.

He also said fire departments have many needs beyond fighting fires, so even if you don’t see yourself responding to emergencies, it’s worth reaching out to see if you can help in other ways.

D’Alessandro said more can be done at the legislative level, too. Gov. Kathy Hochul included $10 million in her budget to create a training stipend fund. Also, many local governments, including Onondaga County, have opted in to giving volunteer firefighters and EMS workers a property tax credit.

But, D’Alessandro said, an available income tax credit is low compared to other states. Plus, volunteers are not able to get both an income tax and property tax credit. He said lawmakers should consider the financial value of volunteers departments.

"The volunteer fire service, in salaries and benefits alone, saves New York taxpayers $3.8 billion a year," he said.

Matt points out there are big benefits to being a volunteer, too.

"It's not just a job or one open house once a year,” she said. “It's a family, and we're all here, helping each other in the community."

To find out if volunteering at a fire department is right for you, clickhere.

