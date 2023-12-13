New USDA map shows rising temps in central New York

A new map released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows many gardeners are now dealing with different growing zones.

The USDA’s “Plant Hardiness Zone Map” helps show growers and gardeners which plants are the most likely to survive the coldest winter temperatures in their locations.

The map was recently updated for the first time since 2012, and as a whole, it shows the average lowest temperatures have gone up about 2.5 degrees Farenheit.

Terry Ettinger, an instructional support specialist at SUNY-ESF, said we’re seeing those effects in central New York, too.

"It's showing that there is sort of this gradual warming trend, and there's no question that we're seeing results," he said.

For example, in 2012, a large part of central New York landed in Zone 5b, with average lowest temperatures between -15 and -10 degrees Farenheit. Now, much of that area has moved into zone 6a with average lowest temperatures between -10 and -5 degrees.

But Ettinger said for gardeners, that information is just one piece of the equation. While gardeners should keep their zones in mind while shopping for plants, he said they should also consider factors like the plant’s specific location.

"Plants have to be planted in the right kind of soil conditions,” he said. “Plants are going to tend to do better if they receive at least half a day of sun."

Ettinger said gardeners should also think about how they plan to protect their plants from everything from hungry animals to unfavorable weather conditions.

"During the winter months in addition to low temperature plants, you're going to struggle a lot more if they're exposed to bitter, sweeping winds," he said.

And Ettinger said, there are only so many factors gardeners can control. He encourages them to try to enjoy the journey, good and bad.

"You need to remember that life isn't always pretty, and to sort of celebrate that and not stress out so much."

