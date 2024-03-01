NPR Explains... (an NPR App Exclusive)

What's AI? Who controls inflation? What even is a presidential caucus?

NPR Explains... breaks down big topics in the news, from the beginning. It's your essential guide to the fundamental questions behind the headlines.

Listen now, only on the NPR app.

NPR Explains... Primaries And Caucuses

Primaries and caucuses narrow down the field of candidates for a general election on November 5. But how do they work? Could there be a better way to pick a president? And why is 2024 unlike any other election? Listen here.

NPR Explains... Climate Solutions

Climate change is here, but there's a lot we can still do to mitigate the worst effects of a warming planet. What are governments, businesses, and everyday people doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Can new technology help? How can we all be part of the solution? Listen here.

NPR Explains... AI

Artificial intelligence is changing our lives, from education and politics to art and healthcare. The AI industry continues to develop at rapid pace. But what exactly is it? Should we be optimistic or worried about our future with this ever-evolving technology? Listen here.

NPR Explains... The Fight Over Abortion Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves across the nation when it overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion in the United States since 1973. Patients, family members and doctors are all feeling the impact of a less-certain future for abortion in different ways. How has the landscape of abortion rights changed, and what does the fight for access look like now? Listen here.

NPR Explains... The Debt Ceiling

It seems like there's a perpetual standoff in Washington. Congress is often at odds over the debt ceiling, which is the limit on how much money the government can borrow. Why is there a debt ceiling, why is it so contentious, and is the U.S. financial system really on the line? Listen here.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.