They/Them and the evolution of English

Linguist Anne Curzan delights in the nuances and evolution of language. She says we should embrace they/them as singular pronouns---which have actually been used for hundreds of years.

About Anne Curzan

Anne Curzan is a professor of English at the University of Michigan who studies how the English language works and how it has changed over time.

Her books include Says Who? A Funner Kinder Usage Guide for Anyone who Cares about Words and Fixing English: Prescriptivism and Language History. She also co-hosts the show That’s What They Say on Michigan Radio. She was a member of the Usage Panel for the American Heritage Dictionary from 2005-2018.

