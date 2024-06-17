Several schools across the region to close early this week due to heat wave

The high heat and humidity hitting central and northern New York this week has prompted school officials in several communities to dismiss students early. Temperatures across much of the region are expected to reach the mid-and upper 90s this week. Along with high humidity, the heat index will likely reach 100 degrees or more.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in Syracuse Friday, said people need to take precautions if they plan to be outside this week.

“People have to keep water with them,” Hochul said. “Protect their children, people with heart conditions, people with breathing conditions, our senior citizens, check on your neighbors during this extreme heat event, and also have water with at all times in case you start becoming dehydrated.”

National Weather Service / Binghamton

The problem for many school districts is that some of their buildings do not have air conditioning, meaning classrooms can become stifling. As a result, many school districts are adjusting their schedules to send students home early this week. The early dismissals only apply to elementary and middle schools students, because high school students are taking state Regents exams this week, which cannot be rescheduled. All students will be off on Wednesday, for the Juneteenth holiday.

Central Square elementary and middle school students will have a half day.



East Syracuse-Minoa will dismiss elementary and middle school students early Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (dismissal times not yet available).



Fayetteville-Manlius will dismiss middle school students at 10:40 a.m., UPK students at 11 a.m., and elementary students at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.



Hannibal will dismiss middle school students at 12:30 p.m., and elementary students at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.



The Ithaca City School District will send students in Pre-K – Grade 5 home at 12 p.m. Grades 6-8 will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.



Jamesville-DeWitt will dismiss middle school students at 10:30 a.m. and elementary students at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.



The North Syracuse School District will dismiss middle school students at 11:30 a.m. and elementary students at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.



The Oneida City School District will dismiss middle school students at 10:50 a.m. and elementary students at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.



The Syracuse City School District will dismiss elementary school students at 10 a.m., middle school students at 11 a.m. and students in Pre-K-8 schools at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.



The Westhill School District will have a half day for elementary and middle school students on Tuesday and Thursday.

This list will be updated as more schools announce their plans.

