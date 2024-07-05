Red Cross raises alarm about water risks

As families flock to pools and beaches this summer, the American Red Cross is reminding everyone to keep water safety top of mind.

Drownings are preventable, but they can happen quickly and quietly.

Connie Harvey, the director of aquatics and centennial programs for the American Red Cross, said being “water smart” involves several different things.

"It's knowing how to prevent drowning from happening in the first place. It's having at least a basic set of swimming skills. And it's knowing what to do in an emergency. This is important for everyone, but especially children,” said Harvey.

Harvey said for kids between the ages of one and four, participation in formal water safety and swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent.

The Red Cross is partnering with the Syracuse City School District as part of its Centennial Campaign to teach water competency in communities with high rates of drowning.

"(Water competency is) being able to get in the water, come to the surface and float or tread, so you can kind of gather your bearings,” said Harvey. “Be able to rotate in a circle, looking for a good exit point, swim to that exit point, and then get out without using a ladder."

But Harvey said everyone needs to be part of the solution. If you’re having a gathering near water, make a plan to keep an eye on the swimmers.

"Designate water watchers who can rotate between themselves, so that at any given time, there is somebody that is specifically designated for watching the water,” said Harvey. “And they do this without distraction, not being part of the conversation, not being on their phone, not reading a book."

Since most child drownings happen in residential settings during non-swim times, teach children to always ask before swimming, and secure any pools with a four-sided barrier with self-closing and self-latching gates.

For more water safety advice and information about swimming education visit the American Red Cross aquatics websitehere.

