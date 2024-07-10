COVID hospitalization numbers up across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul is updating New Yorkers on a recent uptick in COVID hospitalization numbers. Onondaga County Health officials say it's a good reminder to stay vigilant.

Hochul's recent COVID update showed that reported cases are higher than this time last summer, with hospitalizations sitting at 0.72 per 100,000 people, compared to 0.31 per 100,000 people last year. Hospitalization numbers remain below this time in 2022 where COVID hospitalizations sat at 1.66 per 100,000 people. Onondaga County Medical Director Dr. James Alexander said changes in hospital reporting may be impacting the numbers, but overall, a summer uptick is to be expected.

"We can never predict with COVID, how bad it's going to get, but I suspect this is going to be the frequent summer surge that we've experienced in years past," Alexander said. "Ultimately, many experts believe COVID will become a winter virus but for now it's not."

No new mask or distancing guidelines are being mandated at this time but Alexander said the uptick can serve as a good reminder to keep good hygiene, ventilation and respiratory health.

"It gives us an opportunity, a little motivation, to reevaluate what we are doing," Alexander said.

He says as vigilance goes down, so does immunity.

"Do we still have the heightened sense of awareness when it comes to COVID?" Alexander said. "I don't think we do."

Those who test positive are encouraged to isolate until symptoms subside.

