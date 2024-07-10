© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID hospitalization numbers up across New York State

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:28 AM EDT
Pixabay

Governor Kathy Hochul is updating New Yorkers on a recent uptick in COVID hospitalization numbers. Onondaga County Health officials say it's a good reminder to stay vigilant.

Hochul's recent COVID update showed that reported cases are higher than this time last summer, with hospitalizations sitting at 0.72 per 100,000 people, compared to 0.31 per 100,000 people last year. Hospitalization numbers remain below this time in 2022 where COVID hospitalizations sat at 1.66 per 100,000 people. Onondaga County Medical Director Dr. James Alexander said changes in hospital reporting may be impacting the numbers, but overall, a summer uptick is to be expected.

"We can never predict with COVID, how bad it's going to get, but I suspect this is going to be the frequent summer surge that we've experienced in years past," Alexander said. "Ultimately, many experts believe COVID will become a winter virus but for now it's not."

No new mask or distancing guidelines are being mandated at this time but Alexander said the uptick can serve as a good reminder to keep good hygiene, ventilation and respiratory health.

"It gives us an opportunity, a little motivation, to reevaluate what we are doing," Alexander said.

He says as vigilance goes down, so does immunity.

"Do we still have the heightened sense of awareness when it comes to COVID?" Alexander said. "I don't think we do."

Those who test positive are encouraged to isolate until symptoms subside.

Tags
Regional NewsCOVID-19Onondaga County Health Department
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly