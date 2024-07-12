SUNY Poly semiconductor education center to prepare students for emerging industries

SUNY Polytechnic is looking to keep students up to date with the emerging tech industry in Central New York. State and SUNY support are helping to get it done.

SUNY Chancellor John King joined state leaders and SUNY Poly administrators and students on campus to celebrate the development of the new Semiconductor Processing to Packaging Research, Education, and Training Center. The Center comes as part of a $44 million investment from the state. King said the Center will give students the opportunity to grow with New York’s incoming industries.

“New York is again rising to the top,” King said. “The semiconductor industry promises to be a primary source of that economic power, wielding the promise of tens of thousands of jobs with industry leaders like Wolf, Speed, Danfoss, Micron, Indium and so many others.”

SUNY Poly president Winston Oluwole Soboyejo said the institute’s use of the investments aligns with state and local visions.

“And the great thing is that we know from our approach that we're preparing those students for success in the workplace, in ways that are consistent with those demand driven areas,” Sobeyejo said.

King said new investments that allow centers like this are helping to keep SUNY and SUNY students leaders in tech education.

“SUNY Poly is perfectly positioned to drive both degree attainment and workforce training in the Mohawk Valley, and to anchor New York's dominance in what promises to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030,” King said.

Complete with clean rooms and manufacturing labs, the center will allow for silicon device processing and packaging. Students are expected to begin semiconductor training programs in the first half of 2025.