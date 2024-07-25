© 2024 WRVO Public Media
WRVO
New SUNY program will increase community engagement

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:31 AM EDT
The State University of New York
SUNY Chancellor John King and Governor Kathy Hochul at the State of the University Address, The SUNY Empire Service Corps is a collaborative effort between SUNY and the State of New York.

A new SUNY program will look to give students workforce opportunities, while also helping fill some community gaps.

The SUNY Empire Service Corps will create 500 new service positions across SUNY’s colleges and universities. SUNY Chancellor John King said it’s an opportunity for students and their communities.

“Our vision is that we want every SUNY undergraduate to have an internship experience that could be an internship, an advanced manufacturing or an internship, at a IT or cybersecurity firm, or it could be an internship in a K-12 classroom through the Empire Service Corps,” King said.

King said students who apply will get advanced learning opportunities and shared community experiences.

“So they'll do that paid service work, they'll do at least 300 hours of paid service, will be paid about $16 an hour, and they'll have the opportunity to learn through service,” King said.

Program applications are now open, with the first round of the service corps starting in the upcoming fall semester.
Regional NewsJohn Kingcivic engagementvolunteers
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
