New SUNY program will increase community engagement

A new SUNY program will look to give students workforce opportunities, while also helping fill some community gaps.

The SUNY Empire Service Corps will create 500 new service positions across SUNY’s colleges and universities. SUNY Chancellor John King said it’s an opportunity for students and their communities.

“Our vision is that we want every SUNY undergraduate to have an internship experience that could be an internship, an advanced manufacturing or an internship, at a IT or cybersecurity firm, or it could be an internship in a K-12 classroom through the Empire Service Corps,” King said.

King said students who apply will get advanced learning opportunities and shared community experiences.

“So they'll do that paid service work, they'll do at least 300 hours of paid service, will be paid about $16 an hour, and they'll have the opportunity to learn through service,” King said.

Program applications are now open, with the first round of the service corps starting in the upcoming fall semester.