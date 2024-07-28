Rochester Police say 2nd person has died after Sunday's mass shooting in Maplewood Park

Rochester city officials said on Monday that a mass shooting in Maplewood Park early Sunday evening has claimed a second life.

Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans told reporters that the shooting, which happened during a gathering for a barbecue just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, took the lives of two women.

One of them is 25-year-old Tyasia Manning, and several hours later, 34-year-old Phylicia Council also succumbed to her injuries.

Five others suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said that while hundreds of people were at the barbecue, enjoying themselves, shots were fired from multiple weapons, striking the victims.

Mayor Evans called whoever fired the shots, “unmitigated cowards,” and he said the death of Tyasia Manning hits especially hard at City Hall since Manning worked in the Dept. of Recreation and Human Services and worked with young people in the city’s R-Centers.

Evans ordered flags on city facilities to fly at half-staff in Manning’s memory.

Evans and Chief Smith both implored the public to come forward with information on potential suspects. They noted that with all of the people attending the event, and the amount of video on social media, there would be some information that other people at the event can provide.

Anyone with video or details about the shooting should call 911, 311 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9500, the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 423-9300, email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov or utilize the ReportIt app.

The mass shooting followed at least two other homicides in recent days.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to the area near Sherman St. and Lyell Ave., and found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital. RPD says that drugs were being sold at the building on Sherman St. where the man was found, but it will take an investigation to determine whether the murder is linked to the drug trade.

And police are also investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night at a corner store at 917 North St.

Police say that incident took the life of 38-year-old Christopher Austin. Police say when Austin went to that store, he was confronted by 45-year-old Herbert Montgomery, who is accused of stabbing Austin in the neck and killed him.

Montgomery is charged with 2nd degree murder, and police say he is a twice-convicted felon who is currently on federal probation after a drug conviction.

Police also charged 42-year-old Sara Lee McFadden, accusing her of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Austin’s death.

