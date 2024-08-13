Fire departments sound alarm over new regulations

Some local fire departments are taking aim at proposed safety regulations, saying they could put major stress on communities.

Central Square Fire Department Chief Chris Casteline said OSHA’s new proposed safety and health standards would put a strain on his department.

"Firefighting's a dangerous business, and you know, I applaud OSHA for doing what they can to help keep us safe and everything, but they really need to take a step back and look at the overall picture,” he said.

OSHA is proposing more than 20 new rules, including mandatory facility upgrades and training requirements.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-24th District) said volunteer fire departments save communities millions of dollars, but these new proposals could put them in jeopardy, like a rule that requires vehicles older than 15 years old to be replaced.

"They know how to fix the trucks,” said Tenney. “They know how to fix the tires. They know how to keep these trucks moving and operating, and so to say that you have a 15-year truck that's suddenly not going to be able to be used, it's perfectly fine. It's usable. It's safe."

Oswego County Legislature Chair Jim Weatherup said he’s worried about the departments’ recruitment and financial needs.

"I believe it is crucial that the local fire departments in our rural communities are considered when new regulations are proposed threatening our emergency services," Weatherup said.

Tenney said OSHA has scheduled a virtual public hearing on the proposed regulations for Nov. 12.