© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul, Raimondo join Micron leaders, educators to highlight industry education

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:03 AM EDT
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, center, delivers remarks during a panel discussion on CHIPS Workforce Training Pilot Program and Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Sept. 26.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, center, delivers remarks during a panel discussion on CHIPS Workforce Training Pilot Program and Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Sept. 26.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined Gov. Kathy Hochul, Micron officials, and local educators to highlight and discuss the CHIPS Workforce Training Pilot Program.

The CHIPS training program is looking to expand hands-on learning opportunities for educators and students in K-12 schools to help prepare them for the growing microchip workforce. Raimondo said New York's program is the start of more national investments into CHIPS education and workforce development.

"We're about to invest a first investment ever out of CHIPS workforce, we decided to do here," Raimondo said. "We have another $250 million that we are going to invest in workforce programs all around the country so every American can have the chance to get the skills they need to get a good job."

Hochul said what's happening in New York can serve as a model as programs expand to other states. She says the hands-on approach students in central New York are getting can be applied across the state and to other industries.

"The Secretary of Commerce and I have been working so closely together from the very beginning to make sure that we bring home this project for this community in so many ways, and one of the most impactful is to make sure that students get the training they need while they are still in high school," Hochul said. "This has not been done before. This is novel, it's innovative. And we're going to make sure that we are not only going to replicate it here, but let's look at other parts of the state of New York, let's look at other industries as well."

Alexis Williams, a tech teacher at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, has been a part of the initiative from the beginning. She's traveled to Micron locations in Virginia and attended Micron's summer programs locally. Williams said the program has allowed for better curriculum collaboration between educators and better learning opportunities for students.

"Once they are getting the experience and they're doing open-ended problem solving, they are going to acquire every skill that they need to be successful in any outlet that they choose," Williams said.

She said being able to fully prepare students for a local, community workforce is most rewarding.
Tags
Regional NewsKathy HochulMicronNYSUTtechnical education
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly