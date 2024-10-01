Advocacy groups to host town hall event on Micron job equity

A number of local advocacy groups are hosting a town hall in Syracuse tonight to start a conversation around Micron's job outlook.

The Greater Syracuse Labor Council, Urban Jobs Task Force, local labor unions and others will use tonight's event as a starting place. They are advocating for equitable job opportunities as Micron plans its move into Central New York. Deka Dancil, President of the Urban Jobs Task Force said it's about creating opportunities for community members.

"We know that the Micron plan is going to bring, you know, undoubtedly thousands of jobs to the Central New York region," Dancil said. "And we really want to ensure that those jobs are truly good jobs. And Syracuse residents, women, black, Indigenous and other people of color, are not excluded from them."

She said Micron has the opportunity to lessen gaps in the community, and creating conversation around that is an important step for Syracuse workers.

"An investment of this magnitude, especially given all the tax breaks and incentives, that the company is receiving, this investment has to make, or an investment of this magnitude really has the ability to either widen or lessen the gap between the haves and the have-nots in our community," Dancil said. "Through jobs, Micron has the opportunity, and we believe further, the responsibility to ensure the latter by contributing to evening the playing field."

The town hall event begins at 5:30 at the Central Library in Syracuse.