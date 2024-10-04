Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Tiny Desk Concert
This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.
The Argentine power duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso breathe authenticity. They each came up in their own right in an urban scene buzzing with energy, ideas and true ingenuity.
Argentina is a country notorious for unabashed expression. The country has been rocked by some of the most notable music moments in Latin America, from the inception rock en español, to waves of extreme censorship on artistic expression. Contemporary artists take nothing for granted when it comes to showing up just as they are, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso are two of the most exciting artists doing so.
While heavily dependent on electronic sounds, they came to play at the Tiny Desk with an arrangement that whipped their typical beats into stirring drum taps and horn harmonies. Everything they touch turns to creative gold, spinning tracks with a unique silliness and magnetism. Their Tiny Desk is just another stop on the duo’s rise.
SET LIST
- “DUMBAI”
- “EL ÚNICO”
- “Mi Deseo”/”BAD BITCH”
- “BABY GANGSTA”
- “LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE”
MUSICIANS
- Ca7riel: lead vocals, guitar, vocal arrangements
- Paco Amoroso: lead vocals
- Anita B Queen: vocals, sampler
- Javier Burín: keys, band arrangements
- Felipe Brandy: bass, band arrangements
- Eduardo Giardina: drums, band arrangements
- Marcos Lopez: percussion
- Trey Sorrells: saxophone
- Nic Brogdon: trombone
- Archie Avantgarde: trumpet
- Sabrina Naomi Mariza Joory: vocals
- Daniela B. Mantecon: vocals
- Coastcity: musical direction, brass arrangements, vocal arrangements
- Cardinal Sur: musical direction, band arrangements, brass arrangements
- Joaquin Guevara: brass arrangements
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez, Elizabeth Gillis
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Courtney Theophin
- Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Kara Frame
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2024 NPR