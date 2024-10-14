Columbus Monument wreath laying marks 90 years for controversial statue

The annual wreath laying ceremony at Syracuse's Columbus Monument marked the 90th anniversary of the statue.

Around 50 community members gathered at Columbus Circle in downtown Syracuse to mark the beginning of Columbus Day celebrations in Syracuse. The cold, rainy weather didn't take away from the annual monument wreath laying ceremony. Anthony Ilocqua, board member of the Columbus Monument Corporation, said it's a tradition he can remember from when he was a kid.

"That's why we're here today, pride certainly, in our Italian-American heritage, but also in the the immigrant, experience that our, our parents and grandparents, lived through," Ilocqua said. "And it's what it really means and, you know, love of their home countries, not just the Italians, but, every other nationality and every other immigrant group that comes to this country and makes it at home."

2024 marks the 90th anniversary of the statue being placed in downtown Syracuse, it's construction was funded by Syracuse Italian-American immigrants. The Columbus Monument has become a point of contention in recent years after current Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh vowed that the statue would be removed from it's current location to make way for a new "Heritage Park" in 2020. In June, the state's Court of Appeals denied the Columbus Monument Corporation an opportunity to reargue their case for the statue to stay.

City Councilor Pat Hogan attended the ceremony and said the monument is a matter of civic pride. He hopes the statue remains standing for another 90 years.

"I believe it should stay here," Hogan said. "I think it's historic and it says a lot about, it's a statue to symbolize a welcoming the Syracuse community is the, immigrant populations from all over the world."

There have been no recent updates from city hall regarding the monument's removal.