NYS Office of the Aging to expand memory screening project in CNY

New York State’s Office for the Aging is expanding a project that offers older adults free memory screenings. The idea is to find early signs of dementia, allowing patients to connect to treatment and improve their quality of life.

Office for the Aging case managers across seven counties in Central New York will begin administering what’s called the “Mini-Cog,” a three minute screening tool, on their clients. Syracuse University Researcher Maria Brown will be analyzing the results of the tests, which starts with asking patients to recall three words.

"We give them a blank circle and they're to draw the numbers of the clock on the circle and then draw the hands at 20 past 11," Brown said. "And then they repeat the three words back to us. So you're scored based really on whether or not you can remember the words. And then the clock drawing is the tiebreaker."

If results of the test show any sign of memory change, the individual will be referred to Upstate University Geriatricians for a comprehensive assessment. A pilot program in Onondaga County found about a quarter of those tested had scores suggesting cognitive impairment. As it moves to seven other counties, more than 3,700 more individuals could be tested. Upstate Geriatrics Chair Sharon Brangman admits bringing the idea of dementia to an individual can be frightening.

"I know it's scary, it's, you know, worrisome," Brangman said. "Get checked out because not every memory problem is a dementia. And there are often things that we can do that can help that person think and function better."

If a further assessment turns up dementia, early diagnosis can help families make plans, start appropriate treatments, or join one of many clinical drug trials at Upstate fighting dementia, which they couldn’t do if the disease was more advanced. New York State’s Director of The Office for Aging Greg Olson, said if the results of this screening program in Central New York are successful, it could be adapted across the state.

"I'm in this for the long game, which is that our Offices For The Aging are under our auspices, and this can easily be implemented," Olson said. "And when you have the seven county directors here, plus Onondaga, it's going to be eight, that can talk to their peers that this isn't extra difficult to do. It's two to three minutes for the case managers. I don't see any pushback at all."