© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate Republicans will choose first new leader in nearly 20 years

By Susan Davis
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST
Left: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 27, 2023. Right: U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Left: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 27, 2023. Right: U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The only thing close to certain about the next Senate Republican leader is they will likely be named John.

The top two candidates vying to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate leader are Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

Sen. Rick Scott, who is seeking reelection in Florida, is also running, but he is seen as more of a spoiler candidate who could help determine the winner of the secret ballot election. Leadership elections will take place after senators return to Washington in mid-November.

Little differentiates the two leading men in substance or style: Genteel and well-liked, both are seen as substantive policy players and savvy political operators. Thune, as the current second-highest-ranking Republican, is perceived to have a narrow edge, but this has been a fairly polite race that suggests most senators would be content with either man as leader.

The more contentious issue on the table is whether Senate Republicans will vote to put more constraints on leadership tenures to prevent the type of extended reign McConnell enjoyed for the better part of the past two decades.

To no surprise, McConnell is vehemently opposed to it and advising senators to reject the proposal, but it’s gaining steam among new senators like Scott. In a nod to the growing force of the anti-establishment wing of the party, Cornyn embraced term limits earlier this year. Thune has neither endorsed nor rejected the idea, but has promised to empower more senators.

So far, Donald Trump has stayed out of the leadership race, but his support — or opposition — could also throw a wrench into who ultimately gets elected.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis