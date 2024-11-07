Hochul congratulates Trump, but says she's preparing for his return to the White House

Gov. Kathy Hochul congratulated president-elect Donald Trump from New York City Wednesday, and talked about how she’s preparing for his second stint in the White House.

“While we honor the results of this election and will work with anyone who wants to be a partner in achieving the goals of our administration and our state, that does not mean we’ll accept an agenda from Washington that strips away the rights that New Yorkers have long enjoyed.”

Hochul was criticized in the days leading up to Election Day for calling Trump’s supporters "anti-American" and "anti-woman." GOP leaders used those words as a rallying cry in the campaign's final days.

Wednesday afternoon, Hochul announced the creation of the Empire State Freedom Initiative. She said it’ll focus on areas most likely to face threats from a Trump administration, naming reproductive, civil, labor, and LGBTQ rights, immigration, gun safety, and environmental justice.

“Our team will do whatever we have to do to identify any possible threats to these rights that we hold dear in the state of New York and protect New Yorkers," Hochul said. "This’ll include legislation, rulemaking, appropriations and partnerships with our congressional delegation and the Biden administration at this time.”

Hochul said senior officials and attorneys at all levels of government will work with state Attorney General Letitia James’ office to coordinate those efforts.

The governor also said the incoming Trump administration needs to support the state's ongoing efforts to support transit, funding major critical infrastructure.

"And also to back our critical economic development projects, such as those funded by the Chips and Science Act, which is intended to bring manufacturing back home from China and South Asia, and create thousands of jobs in our state, as is occurring with Micron."

The governor also commended the passage of Proposition One, which enshrines reproductive freedom protection under the state's constitution.

Reporter Ava Pukatch contributed to this story.