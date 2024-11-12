Rep. Elise Stefanik nominated for U.N. Ambassador under Trump administration

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.N. Ambassador for the incoming Trump Administration isn’t a surprise to one local political pundit.

Syracuse University Maxwell School Professor Grant Reeher said of all the possibilities for Stefanik in the Trump Administration, U.N. Ambassador makes sense, especially because of her reputation for being a strong advocate in unfriendly terrain, as well as a staunch supporter of Israel.

"You know, Trump is clearly a strong ally of Israel and he probably wanted someone who's, you know, willing to be, if necessary, a combative voice," Reeher said.

Reeher also said this could be a springboard for the four-term Congresswoman to more powerful jobs.

“That could mean in another administration, a higher position in the administration, some sort of cabinet post," Reeher said. "Or if she wants to come back and pursue elective politics, that gives her a particular portfolio that would allow her, I think, to compete, say, for statewide office."

If approved, Stefanik’s vacancy will leave an open seat in the House. After she resigns, Governor Hochul would call a special election in the district that stretches from the outskirts of Albany, across the North Country, to the Canadian border. Stefanik last week, defeated her democratic opponent Paula Collins by 25 percentage points. Reeher expects Republicans jockeying for a chance to run, would have an advantage in the race.

"It's probably someone of roughly the same flavor of Republican would be the one to emerge, because Congresswoman Stefanik has been quite popular in that district and now being named to this, I would think it would just, it would even strengthen her popularity," Reeher said. "So I would think that Republicans would be competing to say something like, you know, we're carrying on in the mantle of at least Stefanik."